Akpabio’s aide petitions IGP over alleged cyberattack, defamation by influencers

By Henry Ojelu

Mr. Kenny Okolugbo, former Delta State Commissioner and Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police over what he described as a coordinated cyberattack and defamation campaign targeting his person.

In the petition dated June 16, 2025, Okolugbo alleged that his verified social media account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked and used to publish statements falsely attributed to him.

He claimed that the content was subsequently circulated and amplified by three popular social media influencers—Tunde Ednut (@mazitundeednut), Rufai Oseni (@ruffydfire), and Adeola Fayehun (@adeolafayehun).

“These statements are not only false but contradict all available facts. The timing and uniformity in the language used by these influencers strongly suggest a coordinated effort aimed at misleading the public,”Okolugbo stated

He described the post as containing false allegations, including claims of phone cloning, voice manipulation, and fictitious meetings in London.

According to him, none of these claims have any basis in reality.

“What is most disturbing is that these allegations were not even present in the original post from the hacked account..They were inserted later and widely circulated, pointing clearly to deliberate manipulation,”Okolugbo stated.

Okolugbo noted that the viral posts appeared to align with existing political narratives and seemed intended to reinforce allegations earlier made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, he did not directly accuse the senator of any involvement in the incident.

He urged the Nigeria Police Force to open a full investigation into the alleged hacking and impersonation, citing violations of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

He also called for the identification and prosecution of those behind the false narratives and urged the preservation of relevant digital evidence from all platforms involved.

“This matter goes beyond personal injury. It is a test of how far disinformation can be weaponised in our democracy. I am confident that the Police will act with the urgency and professionalism that this issue demands,” he added.

To support his claims, Okolugbo attached travel records showing that his last visit to London was on November 5, 2024.

He said he had not travelled to the UK at any point in 2025, contrary to the claims circulated online.

He also provided printouts of the alleged defamatory posts to aid the Police investigation.

As of press time, the Nigeria Police Force had not issued an official statement in response to the petition.