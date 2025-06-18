Akpabio lauds Tinubu over bills establishing 3 tertiary institutions in S’East

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for signing into law three bills for the establishment of three federal tertiary institutions in the South-East.

The institutions are College of Education, Bende, Abia, Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Item, Bende, Abia and Federal University, Okigwe, Imo.

Akpabio made the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Eseme Eyiboh.

The president of senate also praised stakeholders in both the House of Representatives and the Senate for their steadfastness and support for the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of the Tinubu administration.

Akpabio extolled the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu for sponsoring the two of the bills.

He also commended the Deputy Whip, Sen. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, Deputy Minority Whip, Sen. Osita Ngwu and Sen. Patrick Ndubueze for their co-sponsoring the bills.

He said that the three institutions aim to provide quality education, research opportunities and cater for the educational needs of the South-East geo-political zone and healthcare delivery to advance knowledge.

Akpabio said that the establishment of the institutions would mark significant milestone in promoting development in the zone.

“I applaud President Tinubu for his inclusive leadership and commitment to the development of the South-East zone and efforts to heal the deep-seated wounds of the past.

“The establishment of these institutions will go a long way to remove the nagging feelings of distrust and socio-economic marginalisation among the people of the zone.

“I call on the great people of the South-East to continue to key into the renewed hope agenda of the present administration and position for strategic and progressive alliance with President Tinubu,” he said.

Akpabio noted that continued support of the South-East to the Tinubu’s administration would attract more dividends of democracy to the zone