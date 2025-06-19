Akpabio: Group insists on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s prosecution

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A civil society group, Defenders of Integrity in Public Leadership (DIPL), has reiterated its called for the prosecution of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over allegations of falsehood and calculated blackmail against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The group accused her of making unsubstantiated sexual harassment claims against Akpabio, describing her actions as a dangerous descent into deceit and character assassination.

In a statement signed by Hon. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the group’s spokesperson, DIPL condemned Akpoti-Uduaghan’s alleged failure to provide evidence to support her accusations.

The statement, released on Thursday in Abuja, described her actions as a ‘reckless game of character assassination’ and urged her to face legal accountability.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has finally crossed the red line, and Nigerians must no longer remain silent in the face of her shameless descent into dangerous falsehood and calculated blackmail of sexual harassment allegations against the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio,” the statement read.

The group accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of orchestrating a media campaign to tarnish Akpabio’s reputation without providing concrete evidence such as text messages, call logs, witnesses, dates, or locations. They emphasized that her actions not only targeted Akpabio but also undermined the credibility of legitimate victims of sexual abuse and eroded public trust in Nigeria’s political leadership.

“Since making this grave accusation, she has failed, repeatedly and disgracefully, to present a single piece of evidence. No text. No call log. No witness. No date. No location. Just a poisonous concoction of imagination, bitterness, and vendetta,” the statement added.

DIPL also criticized Akpoti-Uduaghan for allegedly avoiding legal proceedings after being sued for defamation, accusing her of using media propaganda to manipulate public sentiment. The group urged her to either substantiate her claims in court or issue a public apology for the damage caused.

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s calculated use of media propaganda over the legal process is a cowardly act. If she truly believes her claims, she should walk boldly into the courtroom and prove them,” they aid.

The group further warned that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions could set a dangerous precedent for political discourse in Nigeria, calling on Nigerians to reject what they described as her ‘circus of deceit.’

“This is not just an attack on one man, it is an assault on the integrity of leadership, on the credibility of legitimate victims of sexual abuse, and on the trust the Nigerian people place in their elected representatives,” the statement stressed.