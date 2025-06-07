‘Akate’ premiere shines a spotlight on Edo’s cultural heritage

By Benjamin Njoku

The grand premiere of ‘Akate’, a powerful film exploring themes of irregular migration, betrayal, cultism, and redemption, was held in Benin City, Sunday evening.

The event brought together the state’s cultural and political elite, including the Crown Prince, commissioners, captains of industry, clergymen and leading figures from Nigeria’s creative industry. The film, directed and co-produced by Ino Moses Jonah, is a powerful narrative about a returnee from Europe whose dreams of reclaiming his identity and inheritance are shattered by betrayal and societal rot.

Written by Humphrey Esere, the film mirrors the real-life struggles of many Nigerian youths, confronting the dangers of irregular migration and cultism. A major highlight of the evening was the recognition of Emoike Oyanogbezina fondly known as Kingzina, the executive producer who single-handedly funded the project, inspiring the audience with his commitment to promoting Edo culture through film.

Speaking at the event, the director urged the Edo people to take full ownership of AKATE and support its global journey, leveraging their networks to open doors for the film. “Let this not be just another film premiere. Let it be the beginning of a cultural movement,” the director added. Attendees praised the film’s production quality, cultural depth, and relevance, describing it as a visual anthem for the Edo identity. The event closed with a resounding standing ovation, a testament to the film’s emotional and artistic weight.