Ajibade, Oshoala on target as Super Falcons defeat Ghana 3-1

Nigeria’s Super Falcons cruised to a commanding 3-1 victory over long-time rivals, the Black Queens of Ghana, in an international friendly played in Casablanca on Sunday.

The Ghanaians had the first real chance of the game in the 17th minute, but Doris Boaduwaa’s low effort drifted off target.

Nigeria broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Chiwendu Ihezuo’s shot took a deflection and beat the Ghanaian goalkeeper.

Just before halftime, the Super Falcons were awarded a penalty which Asisat Oshoala calmly dispatched to double the lead.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade made it 3-0 with a composed finish five minutes after the restart, tightening Nigeria’s grip on the game.

Ghana thought they had pulled one back in the 55th minute through Evelyn Badu, but her goal was ruled out for offside.

Head coach Justine Madugu rang the changes in the 56th minute, bringing on Ifeoma Onumonu, Sikiratu Isah, and Esther Okoronkwo for Oshoala, Osinachi Ohale, and Ihezuo.

Despite creating more opportunities, Nigeria couldn’t add to their tally.

Ghana managed a consolation in the 88th minute when Alice Kusi converted from the penalty spot.

Both teams will now turn their focus to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, with Nigeria set to face Tunisia in their opening match next Sunday.

