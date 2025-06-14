Ajebo Unleashed 12.0: ‘Family Guy’ edition set to shatter laughter records

By Benjamin Njoku

The 12th edition of Ajebo’s hilarious comedy extravaganza, Ajebo Unleashed 12.0, is set to take place on Sunday, June 29, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Last year’s show was a huge success, with over 3,000 people in attendance, and this year’s edition promises to be even bigger and better.

Themed ‘Family Guy,’ the show promises to celebrate the quirks, challenges, and joys of family life with Ajebo’s signature blend of witty humor and relatable jokes. The show will tackle topics such as African motherhood, family problems, sibling rivalry, and modern parenting.

“Laughter is the smallest unit of happiness, and family is the biggest influence on our lives. Which is why we are dedicating this edition to celebrating family, the strongest support system one can ever have,” he said.

The show will feature a star-studded lineup, including a surprise A-list music artist, who will join Ajebo on stage. With Ajebo’s sharp wit and clever observations, audiences can expect a night of non-stop laughter and entertainment. Ajebo Unleashed has been a popular comedy show for years, and its 12th edition is expected to be bigger and better than ever.