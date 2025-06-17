Aiyedatiwa approves N33.8bn budget for OSOPADEC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved N33.8 billion budget for the state intervention agency, the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

Aiyedatiwa made this known in Akure, while during the inauguration of the commissions newly constituted Board.

While saying that the amount was the highest allocation ever for the Commission, the governor, explained that the fund would address critical infrastructure gaps and socio-economic challenges confronting the mandate areas.

According to him “This budget will fund vital projects in roads, schools, water supply, health centres and housing.

” It will also strengthen youth and women empowerment schemes, scholarship programmes, and skill acquisition centres, in line with our administration’s development blueprint.

The governor charged the members to deliver impactful development to oil-bearing communities in the state.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized that the Board’s inauguration was not merely a statutory duty, but a demonstration of his administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, effective service delivery, and transformative development in Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas

“With the amendment of the OSOPADEC Act signed into law late last year, the Commission has been fundamentally repositioned to operate with greater efficiency, enhanced transparency, and renewed focus on optimal service delivery,” he stated.

Charging the new board members to see their appointment as a call to service, the governor reminded them of the high expectations placed upon them by the people and the need to serve with integrity, diligence and selflessness.

He assured the Board of his administration’s full support, while also making it clear that such support would be conditional on transparency, integrity and measurable results.

The governor called on traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, civil society organizations, and development partners to rally behind the new Board in the shared mission of developing the oil-bearing communities.

“This is a bold statement that OSOPADEC will not only function under this administration but will also flourish. It must deliver transformation that speaks loudly and visibly in the lives of the people,”

“Let us, in togetherness, build a legacy of prosperity, peace and progress for Ilaje and Ese-Odo. Let this be the beginning of a new dawn one where government works truly for the people”, he added.

Responding, the Chairman of commission, Prince Biyi Poroye, expressed gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa for the confidence reposed in them and for the opportunity to serve.

Poroye assured the governor that the Board is fully prepared and committed to carrying out its responsibilities with dedication and diligence.