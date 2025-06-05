Air Peace sponsors football heroes’ visit to Chukwu’s family, backs burial plans

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian football legends and Air Peace ambassadors, led by former football star and Olympian, Dr Olusegun Odegbami, have pledged commitment to preserving the legacy and supporting the burial arrangements of the late Christian Chukwu.

The delegates, which included Dr Felix Owolabi, Dr Bruce Ijirigho, Dr Godwin Obasogie, Mr Charlton Ehizuelen, Mr Uche Okechukwu, Sylvanus Okpala, and Mr Frank Onwuachi, stated this during a condolence visit to the family of the late Nigerian footballer in Enugu.

Speaking during the visit, Adegbite described the visit as symbolic of three generations of Nigerian Olympians and national team players who had either played alongside Chukwu or served under him.

Adegbite also said the visit was made possible by the Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, who facilitated the entire trip.

The delegation consoled the widow and family, assuring them of Onyema’s continued support, as well as that of the wider community of Olympians and football veterans.

Chukwu, a captain, coach and mentor, was a towering figure in Nigeria’s football history.

The Nigerian footballer passed on on April 12, 2025.