Air Peace flight suffers bird strike, returns for safety checks

Air Peace de

By Dickson Omobola

An Air Peace flight on Saturday experienced a bird strike and had to make an air return for safety checks.

The airline, which alerted passengers to the situation, said the incident resulted in ongoing flight disruptions on some of its network.

A statement by the airline’s management reads: “We regret to inform our valued passengers of ongoing flight disruptions on some of our networks today.

“This morning, Flight P47150, operating the Lagos-Owerri route, experienced a bird strike and had to make an air return for safety checks.

“We sincerely empathize with our passengers over the inconvenience caused and appeal for your patience and understanding as we work diligently to minimize disruptions.

“Air Peace remains steadfast in upholding the highest safety standards, and the safety of our passengers and crew continues to be our top priority.”