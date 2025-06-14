Air Peace becomes first Nigerian airline to land in St. Kitts & Nevis

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has become the first-ever Nigerian carrier to operate a flight to Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis.

According to a statement by the airline, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, it deployed a Boeing 777 aircraft to the airport, thereby becoming the first Nigerian dateline on St. Kitts & Nevis’s arrivals board.

The statement reads: “The milestone service, arranged for a Pan-African business conference in the Eastern Caribbean, carried delegations from Nigeria, thereby underscoring the airline’s growing trajectory and strategic foray into the global market.

“The St. Kitts & Nevis flight is the airline’s third foray into the Caribbean in five years. On December 21, 2020, the carrier operated an 11-hour flight from Lagos to Montego Bay, establishing the first nonstop link between Nigeria and Jamaica, and showcasing the long-range potential of Air Peace’s then-new triple-seven fleet. On 5 August 2023, another Boeing 777 carried investors and carnival-goers from Lagos to V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua & Barbuda, earning Air Peace the distinction of being the first Nigerian airline to land in the twin-island state. Now, with the 12 June 2025 service to St. Kitts & Nevis, the airline has completed a triad of firsts, establishing direct access to three key Caribbean territories.

“The flight relied on one of Air Peace’s two Boeing 777 aircraft, which also sustain the airline’s daily Lagos–London Gatwick schedule launched on 30 March 2024—another historic achievement for a private Nigerian carrier. Chairman and CEO, Dr. Allen Onyema, has hinted that more long-haul aircraft are on the way. In April 2024, he told Arise TV that the airline is finalising acquisitions that will underpin the Abuja–London route, as well as planned services to Houston and New York.”