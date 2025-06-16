Air Peace: Again, Peter Obi preaches support for local businesses

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu

ABUJA: -The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reiterated his call on Nigerian elite to not only support but encourage local businesses for them to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Obi, who flew into the United Kingdom, weekend on a local airline, Air Peace, wrote in his X handle that the flight was smooth and lively.

According to him, to establish and sustain a viable business in Nigeria is not an easy task.

He said: “I just arrived in the UK this morning, on Air Peace from Lagos to London. I have now taken almost a dozen flights to or from London on this airline. I want to sincerely thank the management and staff of Air Peace for their professionalism, consistency, and competence on this route.

“Once again, I use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerian elites and political leaders to give strong and deliberate support to indigenous businesses. It is never easy to run any business in our difficult environment, let alone highly capital-intensive sectors like air and land transportation, especially given the challenges of competitiveness and rising operational costs.

“Nigerian businesses need our encouragement and patronage, not harassment or unnecessary intimidation. Supporting local businesses, particularly those that create massive employment, is critical for job creation, economic growth, and sustainable national development. A new Nigeria is possible,” he added.