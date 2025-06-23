Air Peace adds 118-seater Embraer 190 to boost operations

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has deepened its operational capacity with the addition of its first Embraer 190 aircraft to its fleet.

The aircraft, registration 5N-CEF, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at exactly 7:38 PM on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Speaking to newsmen, the airline’s spokesperson, Osifo-Whiskey Efe, said the newly acquired aircraft was a 118-seater.

According to him, another unit would arrive next month.

He said: “This aircraft type brings a new dimension to our service offerings. It is designed for efficiency, eco-friendly installations, and passenger comfort, such as a 2-2 seating layout, quiet and spacious cabin, making it the ideal fit for many of our routes. It enables us to connect more cities seamlessly and serve underserved destinations with the right capacity”

He also reiterated the airline’s commitment to easing the burden of air travel in Nigeria by continually investing in the right aircraft for its expansive network.