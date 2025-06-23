AGF advises ECOWAS Court to consider national peculiarities in rulings

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Lateef Fagbemi, has advised the ECOWAS Court to be mindful of the unique legal contexts of member states when issuing judgments.

Fagbemi advised on Monday, at the opening of the inaugural meeting of ECOWAS Competent National Authorities, held in Lagos, to address the enforcement of the Court’s judgments.

The theme of the meeting was “Enhancing the Role, Relevance, and Effectiveness of the ECOWAS Court of Justice: Strengthening Synergies Between the Court and Competent National Authorities”

The AGF, who was represented by Mr Nnanna Ibom, Director, International and Comparative Law, Federal Ministry of Justice, lamented the low enforcement rate of the Court’s rulings.

“It is important for the court to pay attention to the peculiarities of member states and refrain from issuing orders and judgments that are practically incapable of enforcement.”

Fagbemi noted that it had become critical that the Community Court of Justice continues to undergo reforms to bring it in line with the current exigencies and manage the challenges associated with justice delivery in the region.

He said that the Court must adopt strategies that strengthen its jurisdiction, appreciate the jurisdictional boundaries and limit unnecessary conflict with domestic laws of member states.

“I reaffirm our government’s unwavering commitment to the ideals of regional cooperation, judicial independence, and the rule of law.

“Nigeria has benefited from the ECOWAS Court’s progressive jurisprudence, and we continue to recognise its strategic role in advancing human rights, deepening democracy, and ensuring accountability.

“I urge all participants to use this forum to share experiences, interrogate best practices, and propose sustainable mechanisms that will ensure the Court’s decisions are not only respected but meaningfully implemented across all member states.

“It is imperative that we explore practical strategies to harmonise enforcement protocols, and strengthen the interface between the Court and Member States’ justice institutions,” he said.

The AGF commended the President of the ECOWAS Court for promoting judicial excellence, interpreting regional laws, protecting fundamental rights, and convening the landmark engagement.