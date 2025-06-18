Again, troops neutralize scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Nigerian troops.

By Ndahi Marama

Following coordinated joint military operations in Borno State, the troops of Theatre Command North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, which comprised of land, maritime, and air components, have killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

Reliable Sources said the fight, which lasted for over two hours in a fish dam area of Lake Chad Basin, denied the terrorist infiltration into nearby government facilities in the Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

Other Sources from the community informed that the terrorists targeted newly acquired Swamp Buggies deployed by the Borno State Government for the critical waterway clearance project.

“Military reinforcement from Baga aiding the Naval Base Lake Chad personnel engaged the terrorists, killing many of the terrorists and denying access to the swamp buggies.

According to Yerwa Express, an online media said: “Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials were also recovered from the scene.

“While minimal incursion led to the destruction of an ambulance and two other vehicles.

“Air component platforms are currently conducting follow-on pursuit exploitation along the waterways to further decimate the retreating terrorists”.

However, this is coming barely a few hours when a member of the House of Assembly, Hon. Karta Maina Ma’aji Lawan, on behalf of the people of Kukawa Local Government Area, expressed appreciation to Governor Zulum for deploying the five swamp buggies and floaters for the waterways clearance.

The Lawmaker said, “Each of the swamp buggies is valued at over N1 billion for the 60km clearance of waterways between Baga and Baga Sulla communities in Borno and the Republic of Chad.

Vanguard News