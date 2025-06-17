Again, suspected Fulani herdsmen kill over 10 in Eha-Amufu, Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

Bandits, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have, once more, killed over 10 persons in Aguamede, Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Sunday evening.

Sources from the community disclosed that the killer herdsmen were probably dropped by a helicopter that reportedly flew around the community earlier in the day.

According to the Vanguard informant, the bandits invaded Ikpakpara, Aguamede communities at about 4.30pm, when some people were still in the church, and started slaughtering the natives like cows.

“They did not even announce their operation with any gunshot. They just came in and started using machetes to butcher people and had killed more than 10 people in their homes, before anybody knew what was happening.”

He stated that many more people were still missing, as of yesterday, while no less than 10 corpses were recovered with severe machete cuts deep into their skulls and other parts of their bodies.

When contacted, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, failed to respond to calls and messages made to him.

The chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Council, Mr. Obiora Obeagu, could not be reached for his reaction to the incident.

It will be recalled that a similar attack occurred, last week, at Mbuji Eha-Amufu, where no less than four people were killed by the same suspected herdsmen.

Whereas it was reported that security operatives have been moved to the affected communities sharing boundary with Benue state after the Mbuji killing, there has not been any respite since for the people of Eha-Amufu and other communities in Isi-Uzo local government area that share boundaries with Benue state.

Killings in Eha-Amufu and Ikem communities of Isi-Uzo local government area at the Benue State boundaries have lasted for over eight years. Killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Eha-Amufu, started as far back as 2017.

According to reports, between 2017 and 2022, suspected Fulani militias attacked over 20 farm settlements in Eha-Amufu communities, resulting in the deaths of at least 123 locals. The attacks have continued over the years, with a significant incident occurring on December 8, 2022, where 23 persons lost their lives in one village, and another attack on November 22, 2024, which killed three farmers.

More recently, on June 9, 2025, Fulani herdsmen resumed attacks in Eha-Amufu, killing at least four people and leaving one missing.