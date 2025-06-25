Again, four killed, others injured along Maiduguri- Damboa road explosion

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least four people have been killed with an unspecified number of individuals sustaining various degrees of injuries when their vehicle stumbled on an Improvised Explosive device, IEDs suspected to have been planted on the Maiduguri-Damboa road by members of Boko Haram.

The incident,t according to the District Head of Damboa, Lawan Maina, took place between Damboa and Kwanar Jaki village under Konduga local government area of Borno state.

He said, “The vehicle loaded with charcoal and passengers was heading to Maiduguri, and after reaching about 15km into the journey, the IEDs they stepped on exploded and killed four people instantly, while the injured ones have been evacuated to Hospitals for treatment.

“The road has remained deadly in the past two months, as a result of frequent IED explosions with motorists and passengers”. Maina said.

Damboa is about 85km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital, which has witnessed a series of attacks by insurgents in the past, while the federal road linking Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu has remained closed due to insecurity, even as people access only Maiduguri-Damboa on military escort.

Confirming the incident, the Borno State Police Command in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Keneth Daso regrets the tragic event, which he said took place at about 1230hrs.

“One Isuzu pickup vehicle with registration number DAM 156 XA (Borno), conveying passengers from Damboa to Maiduguri, on reaching Komala Village, Konduga Local Government Area, the vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

“As a result of the explosion, four (4) persons lost their lives, while ten (10) others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the deceased and the injured victims have been evacuated to the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for autopsy and medical treatment, respectively.

“Normalcy has been restored, Joint security teams have been drafted to the scene to prevent further attacks, while efforts are ongoing by Police EOD-CBRN to probe the scene”. Daso stated