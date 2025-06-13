Again, 26 killed, others injured in separate armed herders’ attacks on Benue communities

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least 26 persons have been reportedly killed in separate attacks by suspected armed herdsmen on Mtswenem and Akondotyough Bawa communities in the North Bank area of Makurdi town and

Kenvanger and Agbami villages of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

According to a local source, the Makurdi communities which were attacked at about 12am Thursday claimed the lives of 25 victims, including women and children, while several others were left injured.

According to him, the marauders who stormed the communities in their numbers, shooting sporadically, broke into people’s homes and killed those who could not escape.

He said, “Most of the victims of the attack were women and children who could not escape because the attack was unprovoked and no one saw it coming.

“That is an attack in a Makurdi community, and the fact that the community has been peaceful made it unexpected.

“Over 25 persons were killed, and several others were injured. As we speak, many residents of the communities have fled their homes, while those still remaining there are living in fear.”

Similarly, one life was lost while several others sustained injuries when the marauders stormed Kenvanger and Agbami villages, both located in Mbatyula Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA.

The armed herders reportedly invaded the Kenvanger community Friday at about 1am and broke into people’s homes while the people had gone to bed.

According to the source, the marauders attempted to rape one of the nursing mothers in one of the communities who raised the alarm.

“Her outcry attracted some men who rushed to her aid. In the ensuing chaos, the armed herders opened fire, killing one person and leaving others with severe injuries. The attackers managed to escape, but the incident has left the community in fear.

“A similar attack was reported in Agbami village at about the same time where the suspected armed herdsmen militia macheted people; fortunately, no deaths were recorded, but the people are now living in fear.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent DSP Udeme Edet, who confirmed the Makurdi incident, however, said the police were on the ground in the communities gathering information, assuring that she would make the details public.