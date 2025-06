After insulting Amaechi, Odili, Wike could target Tinubu next – Abati

By Henry Oduah

Former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, has warned President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, following the latter’s recent verbal attacks on key political figures.

Speaking on The Morning Show, an Arise Television breakfast programme on Tuesday, Abati, who is also a co-host, criticised Wike for being “disrespectful and rude” toward individuals who played pivotal roles in his political ascent.

During a media chat on Monday, Wike dismissed recent comments on hunger made by former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi as “politically motivated.” Wike argued that Amaechi could not possibly have experienced hunger after spending over two decades in various political offices.

Reacting to these remarks, Abati accused Wike of speaking recklessly about his former political patrons, attributing it to a character flaw. Abati described Wike’s behaviour as driven by “hubris,” evident in how he disparages those who helped him along the way.

Abati recalled how Wike had previously insulted Peter Odili, another former Rivers governor, who played a significant role in Wike’s rise to power.

The former presidential spokesman suggested that Wike’s pattern of verbal abuse might soon be directed at President Tinubu.

“There is a basic principle in human relationships about your relationship with your bosses,” he said.

“I think Nyesom Wike is very rude and disrespectful because Rotimi Amaechi is his boss in politics.

“When he (Wike) was LGA chairman, during Amaechi’s second term, it was Rotimi Amaechi that helped him to become LGA chairman.

“Subsequently, he became chief of staff to Rotimi Amaechi. It was Amaechi who recommended him to become minister of state for education.

“He talks carelessly about his former bosses. I think he is disrespectful. This speaks to his character.”

Abati further highlighted Wike’s disrespect toward Odili, stating, “He had said publicly that Peter Odili does not qualify to be an elder.

“This was the same man that he was taken to by Dr Patience Jonathan to help him become governor. “There is no name he has not called Dr Peter Odili and his wife. He referred to Chief Olabode George as a ground rent debtor.

“Who will Nyesom Wike not insult? He has shown signs that he is also going to insult President Bola Tinubu.”

Abati pointed to Wike’s recent comments about Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, suggesting Wike hinted that he would have advised differently had he known earlier—an indication of disloyalty.

“In that interview, he pointed out that if he had known that President Tinubu was going to declare a state of emergency in Rivers, he would have offered a different kind of advice.

“That is already a signal to President Tinubu to know that this man you are dealing with, his only interest is his own interests. President Tinubu should beware. Tomorrow he will abuse this same President Tinubu,” he said.