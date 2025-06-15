‘Africa must be respected,’ says Davido, pulls out of 50 Cent’s concert

Nigerian music superstar Davido has announced he will no longer be performing at 50 Cent’s upcoming concert in London, which also features R&B legend Mary J. Blige.

The concert, part of 50 Cent’s Legacy Tour, is slated to take place on July 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the United Kingdom.

Davido made the announcement on Saturday, June 14, 2025, via a statement shared on his Instagram Stories.

He emphasised that his withdrawal was not due to poor ticket sales but rather “a matter of principle and respect for my craft.”

“Despite strong fan support and impressive ticket sales, there have been major misalignments regarding the event’s execution, particularly concerning key elements required to uphold the integrity and quality of my performance,” Davido said. “Unfortunately, these issues remain unresolved.”

He continued: “As a result, I regret to inform you that I will no longer be performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3rd. Please note, the show still holds, but without Davido.”

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker stated that he and his team had made every effort to ensure the performance met the standards his fans expect.

“Over the past few weeks, I have extended my full support and professionalism to The Neto Future Group, promoters of @iconicpresents, with the sincere intention of delivering a performance that meets the high standards my fans deserve,” he explained.

“My team and I have worked tirelessly in preparation, and I am incredibly grateful to the thousands of fans who purchased tickets in anticipation. This decision is not a reflection of turnout or support; it is a matter of principle and respect for my craft, my fans, and the culture I represent,” he added.

Davido reassured fans that all of his other summer shows remain on schedule.

“London, I’ll see you guys soon, I promise! Rest of the shows this summer are still happening. 5ive is still alive! See you guys in Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Canada and the US! Africa must be respected,” he said.