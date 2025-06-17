Afri Invoice Launches as Nigeria’s First Locally Built Invoicing SaaS Platform

Empowering African Entrepreneurs Ahead of the 2025 FIRS E-Invoicing Deadline

Afri Invoice, the first locally built invoicing SaaS platform designed by Africans for African businesses, is launching this month. Founded by British-Nigerian serial entrepreneur Mark Odenore, the platform offers a powerful, all-in-one solution for digital invoicing, tax compliance, and secure payment tracking, tailored specifically to African markets.

As Nigeria’s first homegrown invoicing platform of its kind, Afri Invoice is more than a product, it’s a turning point. It empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and SMEs with the tools they need to manage finances with confidence and transparency in a fast-evolving digital economy.

“We’re not just witnessing the future of African tech, we’re building it,” says Odenore. “Afri Invoice reflects our commitment to solving real problems with practical, accessible technology made for our communities.”

The launch comes ahead of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) July 2025 e-invoicing enforcement, giving Nigerian SMEs the opportunity to get ahead of the digital transformation curve while competitors scramble to adapt.

From Problem to Solution

Mark’s entrepreneurial journey began in Nigeria at just 14, running a barbing salon. By 22, he was managing a driving school and an auto parts business, relying on ledgers and handwritten receipts to track payments, debts, and stock. But the disorganised system cost him time, opportunities, and growth.

After relocating to the UK, Mark built a staffing company that grew to over £20 million in turnover over 20 years. He went on to launch several successful ventures, including Midwest Services, Pick N Drop, and Sub Contract Market, each focused on solving real problems through scalable, tech-powered solutions.

“I knew there had to be a better way and when none existed, I created one,”

says Odenore.

Technical Innovation Meets Local Understanding

Afri Invoice isn’t just another invoicing app. Built on microservices architecture, the platform is modular, scalable, and future-proof, ensuring adaptability to regional business needs while supporting continuous innovation.

Key Platform Capabilities

Smart Credit Control System

Tracks outstanding payments and patterns automatically

Sends strategic reminders that improve recovery rates

Flags high-risk customers in advance

Supports mobile money and multiple currencies

Modular, adaptable features that grow with your business

Penalty Prevention System

Real-time monitoring to catch rejected invoices instantly

Auto-retries and alerts to prevent FIRS compliance issues

Monthly downloadable compliance reports for transparency

Seamless FIRS Compliance

Built specifically for July 2025 e-invoicing regulations

FIRS-compliant invoice generation with accurate tax codes

Multi-currency and mobile money integrations

Always up-to-date with local regulations

24/7 Nigerian Support

Round-the-clock help via chat, email, and WhatsApp

Support team based in Nigeria, familiar with local business culture

Tailored assistance during key compliance periods









Vision for African Entrepreneurs

“Afri Invoice was born in 2019, from my experience but also my vision,” Odenore explains. “It’s for every African entrepreneur who’s tired of struggling with Excel, Word, and ledgers. We deserve digital tools made for us, tools that are smart, trackable, and built for our future.”

Unlike generic global platforms, Afri Invoice understands Africa’s context. By combining international-grade architecture with deep local insight, it’s the first truly African-built solution tailored to the continent’s growing SME sector.

Market Timing & Competitive Edge

With the FIRS pilot rolling out on July 25, 2025, targeting large taxpayers before SMEs, early adoption gives businesses a clear head start.



“While competitors scramble when enforcement hits, our clients will already be fully compliant,” says Odenore. “We’re not just helping them meet regulations, we’re turning compliance into a competitive advantage.”



About Mark Odenore

Mark Odenore is a British-Nigerian serial entrepreneur with over two decades of experience building ventures across Nigeria, the UK, and US. His businesses have generated over £20 million in revenue.

From a teenage barber to international business leader, Mark brings unique perspective and passion to solving the everyday challenges faced by African entrepreneurs.

About Afri Invoice

Afri Invoice is a purpose-built fintech platform created for ambitious, resourceful African entrepreneurs who are underserved by generic global tools. Built on a robust microservices framework, it offers security, speed, and scalability, allowing SMEs to simplify invoicing, stay compliant, and grow with confidence.

Visit the official platform to learn more and get started: www.afrinvoice.com

Join the waitlist today , spots are filling fast as we approach launch! Be among the first to experience the future of African invoicing and stay ahead of FIRS compliance requirements.

For Press Inquiries:

Fatimata Niang

PR Director, Afri Invoice

[email protected]

[email protected]

📞 +234-91-6380-0610