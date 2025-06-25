Afenifere asks Tinubu to wade into Osun LG crisis

President Bola Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group Afenifere, has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently wade into the current local government crises in Osun State and find a lasting solution to it.

This was contained in a communique signed by the National Financial Secretary, Lanre Omisore and Publicity Secretary, Adeyinka Akala.

The group, equally threw its weight behind the President’s policies and the renewed hope agenda for the well-being of the Nigerians.

They reaffirmed their loyalty and support to the leadership of Afenifere worldwide headed by Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The group dissociated themselves from the faction headed by Oba Oladipo Olaitan.

They said that “We note with great concern the recent meeting held by Oba Oladipo Olaitan Alaago of Kajola Ijesa in Atakumosa local government in Osun State that, without lawful authority, Oba Oladipo Olaitan appointed himself as the purported leader of Afenifere.

“This is clearly a violation of Afenifere norms and practices, which we condemn completely.

“Afenifere Osun State stated that this is an act of gross indiscipline and grave disloyalty to the leader of Afenifere and the general Afenifere leadership

“For all these reasons, the entire Afenifere members in Osun State are hereby resolved and agreed to recommend to the national body that Oba Oladipo Olaitan be expelled and excommunicated from Afenifere

“We call on all security agencies in the state to rise up to their constitutional responsibilities for the security of the lives and properties of Osun citizens

The group called “on the leadership of Afenifere at the national level to wade into the current local government crises in Osun State and find a lasting solution soon. ”

“We call on our son, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to further his development, renewal, and hope for Yoruba land and Osun State in particular, both physical and human development.”

