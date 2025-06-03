Afatakpa laud Dangote’s decision to invest in Bayelsa

Appreciates Igali for attracting investments

Chief Freeman Mac-Anthony Aghogho Afatakpa, South-South Zonal Director for Youth Affairs, International Human Rights Protection Service (IHRPS), has praised the decision by business mogul and Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, to invest in oilfield and gas, agro-allied processing, and development of Seaport in Bayelsa State.

Few days ago, at Government House, Yenagoa, Alhaji Dangote signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bayelsa State government on investments in various sectors.

Afatakpa, who is the Iyasere of Orhuworhun Kingdom, Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, in a statement on Tuesday, also appreciated Ambassador Godknows Igali, Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), for leveraging on his relationship with Alhaji Dangote to bring investments to his Bayelsa State.

He said, “ Amb. Godknows Igali has shown that he truly loves his own Bayelsa State. The Dangote’s project of developing oilfield and gas, agro-allied processing, Seaport will create both direct and indirect employment for the graduates and youths in Bayelsa State “.

According to him, “ Alhaji Aliko Dangote plan to develop an oilfield, build agro-allied processing plant, and development of Seaport will certainly boost the economy of Bayelsa State. The youths of Bayelsa and South South region would benefit from it”

Afatakpa, Chairman/CEO, De-Leo Group of Companies, also commended Governor Douye Diri for creating the business friendly environment that convinced Dangote to invest in the State.

He urged the youths in Bayelsa State to remain peaceful and law abiding and support the Governor Diri to ensuring that Dangote projects and investment succeed in the State.