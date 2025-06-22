An advertisement for “Plague Inc.”, a strategy simulation app that allows users to create and evolve a pathogen to destroy the world, is seen on a mobile phone screen in front of the logo of the game, in this illustration picture taken Feb. 4, 2020. PHOTO: Reuters

By Tunde Oso

The Federal Government has re-affirmed its policy banning the use of foreign models and voice-overs in Nigerian advertising.

Making this disclosure yesterday at the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP) Stakeholders Forum held in Lagos, the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo said promoting local content remains the focus.

The forum brought together advertising stakeholders. They deliberated on pressing industry issues. These included cultural sensitivity, regulatory overlap, ethical standards, and the evolving vetting process for ad materials. ARCON is a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Information.

Fadolapo explained: “Nigeria has over 240 million people with diverse voices and faces. If you sell to Nigerians, you must feature Nigerians in your ads.”

However, according to him, “a slight flexibility exists” which he described as a ‘variation’ model: “This allows for a blend of foreign and Nigerian talent. This is provided the Nigerian side of the ad receives equal representation.”

He added: “We recognize globalization. But within it, we must promote ‘glocalization.’ We want local creatives and marketing professionals to benefit from the economic value generated within their own market.”

Fadolapo spoke on the issue of cultural sensitivity in advertising, citing a real-world example. He narrated how a beer brand’s advertisement performed well in Lagos, but sparked social unrest when they aired it in Kwara State. The copy line resonated with Lagos audiences, yet triggered a backlash in Ilorin due to different cultural interpretations.

He explained: “Our environment, market, and culture differ from others. What works in one location may offend another. That is why gate-keeping is essential. It helps determine when an ad crosses the line.”

Another controversial ad read “Jesus paid your debt, not your tax.” While witty to some, this phrase raised moral and religious concerns in more conservative regions.

Dr. Fadolapo also said regulatory agencies’ overlapping functions and could cause conflicting roles in the advertising ecosystem.

He explained: “ASP could approve an advert; however, another regulatory agency issues a shutdown order after it airs. When we investigate such cases. In 8 out of 10 instances, the issue arose because the submitted storyboard differed from the final produced and aired ad.”

He explained that the ASP may have approved the story-boards in good faith. Yet, the final advert when it was eventually aired or published deviated from the approved concept.

He warned: “When we direct you to remove a scene or line, it must remain out; adding it back during production undermines the regulatory process.”

Dr. Fadolapo also spoke on the gaming industry, explaining ARCON’s efforts to accommodate it following a Supreme Court ruling. He confirmed ongoing discussions with the Ministry’s Director of Legal Services on how they aim to determine how to regulate the sector effectively outside the National Lottery Commission’s framework.

He stated: “We are studying the legal framework. We explore how we can accommodate the gaming industry within the existing ASP structure. This will not undermine the judgment.”