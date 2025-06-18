Adoption of cutting-edge technologies key to national security – Chief of Defence Staff

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

…As NIGCOMSAT Launches Phase Two of Accelerator Programme

By Emma Elebeke

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has emphasized the strategic importance of innovation and emerging technologies in tackling Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

Represented by Vice Admiral V.N. Aguiyi at the official launch of Phase Two of the NIGCOMSAT Accelerator Programme, the CDS noted that Nigeria’s tech ecosystem holds immense potential in supporting national security goals.

The NIGCOMSAT Accelerator Programme is a flagship national initiative aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s space-tech potential and nurturing a homegrown ecosystem driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and strategic collaboration.

Describing the launch as a significant milestone, the CDS praised the programme’s theme, “Innovation in Orbit: Empowering the Next Generation of Space-Tech Entrepreneurs,” as timely and aligned with Nigeria’s national development goals and the Armed Forces’ strategic focus on leveraging technology for operational effectiveness.

“The Defence Headquarters recognizes the undeniable link between national security and technological advancement, especially in today’s rapidly evolving global environment,” he said.

General Musa highlighted the Armed Forces’ increasing reliance on satellite-enabled surveillance, secure communications, artificial intelligence-powered threat analysis, and remote reconnaissance—all facilitated by advancements in technology.

“Our investments in innovation must be seen not just as economic initiatives but as strategic imperatives,” he added. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains committed to collaborating with technology-based enterprises, research institutions, and industry leaders to co-create solutions that secure our borders and promote national stability.”

Commending NIGCOMSAT for pioneering Nigeria’s first dedicated space-tech accelerator, the CDS described the initiative as a bold step in unlocking the creative and entrepreneurial capacities of Nigerian youth.

“By providing access to mentorship, funding, and technical expertise, NIGCOMSAT is not only accelerating startups but also fast-tracking national progress,” he said.

He also lauded the programme’s inclusion of policy engagement, particularly regarding the Nigeria Startup Act, which he said will provide a strong legal framework for fostering a globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

“Let us commit to supporting our entrepreneurs—through training platforms, access to funding, and enabling infrastructure. Together, we can unlock the full potential of our brightest minds,” the CDS urged, reaffirming the military’s readiness to support innovation as a tool for national resilience and defence transformation.

NIGCOMSAT CEO: “Africa Must Move from Consumer to Creator in Global Space Economy”

In her welcome address, Managing Director/CEO of NIGCOMSAT Ltd, Ms. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, declared the launch a national milestone toward unlocking Nigeria’s space-tech potential.

“Today’s theme, ‘Innovation in Orbit: Empowering the Next Generation of Space-Tech Entrepreneurs,’ is not just aspirational—it is a call to action,” she said.

Egerton-Idehen emphasized the growing importance of space-tech in modern economies, highlighting its role in precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, disaster management, fintech, connectivity, and national security.

“Space is no longer a distant frontier—it is now a domain of economic opportunity,” she stated. “Our Accelerator Programme aims to serve as a launchpad for Nigerian startups, engineers, data scientists, and innovators daring to dream beyond Earth.”

She stressed that as the global space economy edges toward $1 trillion, Africa must position itself not merely as a participant but as a creator of space-driven solutions.

“Nigeria has the youth, tech talent, and digital infrastructure to lead. But we must go beyond investing in satellites—we must invest in ideas, talent, and systems that translate raw potential into real impact,” she noted.

The second phase of the accelerator will:

Support early-stage space-tech ventures with tailored incubation,

Facilitate partnerships among startups, academia, and industry,

Champion solutions addressing national priorities such as broadband access, environmental monitoring, and smart agriculture.

To the selected cohort of entrepreneurs, Egerton-Idehen remarked:

“This is your moment. You’re not just joining an accelerator; you’re joining a movement to reimagine what’s possible through space-tech and the boldness of Nigerian innovation.”

Some selected participants expressed gratitude to NIGCOMSAT for their inclusion in the programme, expressing confidence that the exposure and support would push them closer to achieving their goals.