Adesina’s legacy source of pride for Africa — Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The World Trade Organisation (WTO), has described the legacy of the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, as a source of pride for Nigeria and the African continent.

The Director-General (DG) of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said this in a statement by the AfDB on Thursday.

Okonjo-Iweala made the remark in a video message delivered to AfDB shareholders and delegates at the closing session of the Bank’s Annual Meetings held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The DG commended Adesina for what she called a decade of transformative leadership that significantly elevated the Bank’s standing and contributed meaningfully to Africa’s development agenda.

“President Akinwumi Adesina is leaving behind a strong legacy of leadership and service. Nigerians and all Africans should be proud,” the WTO chief said.

Recalling their time together in the cabinet of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Okonjo-Iweala noted Adesina’s pioneering efforts in agriculture, especially his introduction of the digital wallet system to empower women farmers.

“I challenged him to reach an additional one to two million women farmers, promising performance-based budget support. He delivered, reaching two million more.

“That’s the kind of leader Akin is. He brought uncommon passion to his work and made a difference to the lives of farmers in the country.

“His leadership has significantly raised the profile of the AfDB to a new height of recognition and respectability,” she said.

Okonjo-Iweala, who was Nigeria’s Minister of Finance in 2015, led the campaign that resulted in Adesina’s election as AfDB President.

The WTO boss praised the growth of the AfDB’s capital base under his leadership from 93 billion to 318 billion dollars, describing it as a remarkable achievement.

She also commended Adesina’s “High 5s” agenda, a strategic framework focused on transforming key sectors across the continent, saying that the initiative remains critical to the achievement of Africa’s Agenda 2063.

“With sustained commitment and strategic focus, Africa’s development goals remain achievable,” she said.

The WTO director-general urged African nations to take greater ownership of their development and turn growing international interest in the continent into concrete investment opportunities.

She also lauded the African Investment Forum, a flagship initiative launched by Adesina and eight other partners to bring infrastructure and development projects to bankable stage.

According to her, the initiative complements the WTO’s efforts to promote economic integration and development in Africa.

Okonjo-Iweala further thanked African leaders, shareholders, and the Bank staff for the support given to Adesina throughout his tenure.

She paid a special tribute to Adesina’s wife, Grace, for what she described as her “steadfast support for her husband’s demanding role” over the past 10 years.

Adesina, who assumed office in 2015, is completing his second five-year term as President of the African Development Bank.