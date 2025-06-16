Adefarasin: No one is above the law – Police

Benjamin Hundeyin

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged possession of firearms by the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, stressing that no one is above the law.

Pastor Adefarasin voluntarily presented himself to the police amid the ongoing probe into the matter.

Confirming this, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, said detectives are currently interrogating the matter.

“Pastor Paul Adefarasin has turned himself in and the outcome of the investigation will be made public,” Hundeyin stated.

The development follows the circulation of a viral video last week, in which the pastor was allegedly seen pointing a firearm at a Lagos-based content creator known for filming luxury and exotic cars. The content creator claimed that the 62-year-old pastor confronted him for recording his vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at him.

In response, Pastor Adefarasin released a statement via social media on Saturday, denying the allegations. He clarified that the object in question was not a weapon.

“You might be aware of a video which has been circulating on social media showing me in what some have misunderstood as brandishing a firearm. I want to assure you that it was certainly not a firearm, and at no point did I point such at anyone,” he said.

Describing the incident as a case of “mischief,” Adefarasin added that he would address the matter further during his church’s Sunday service.