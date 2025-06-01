ADC: Obasanjo-aligned, ‘untainted’ by APC: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai’s possible 2027 vehicle? 

•National Chairman to step down

By John Alechenu

The African Democratic Party (ADC) is becoming arguably the beautiful bride for the anti-Tinubu coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Members of opposition parties determined to remove President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power come 2027 appear favorably disposed to adopting the ADP as the platform of choice.

Founded in 2005 by Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who is also its pioneer National Chairman, the party was initially named Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC).

It, however, became African Democratic Congress, when it was registered as a full-fledged political party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in 2006.

On May 10, 2018, a political movement, ‘The Coalition for Nigeria Movement’ (CNM) with ties to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, fused into the ADC and adopted it as a platform.

According to its promoters, the goal of the CNM for adopting the ADC was, “To work with others for bringing about desirable change in Nigeria’s polity and governance.”

The party’s symbol of two hands in a handshake is symbolic of the party’s desire to promote political handshakes across Nigeria and beyond.

Transformation

National Chairman of the party, Ralphs Nwosu, has told all who care to listen that the “ADC is about transformation, and oneness in all ramifications.”

Questions are being asked as to why the party has become the platform of choice for the coalition which parades political heavyweights such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi and former Governor Liyel Imoke among others.

ADC, according to political watchers, boasts of a better structure when compared to other political parties in the country.

“It has a well-organized grassroots framework and leadership structure down to the polling unit level. This robust structure is expected to provide a solid foundation for the coalition’s electoral success if adopted”, one of the analysts said.

The party’s transformation DNA and African view on governance, which has been engrained in its core values over the years, appear to align with the coalition’s goals of bringing about change and promoting Nigerian interests.

Those who share this point of view argue that, among other possible options, the ADC provides a naturally neutral platform for opposition parties to adopt.

Its relatively smaller size compared to major parties like APC and PDP is considered an advantage because it likely makes it easier for the coalition partners to work together.

This, those who share this view believe, will provide an opportunity for parties joining the coalition to do so with their numbers which invariably will swell the ranks of the ADC and position it for the task ahead.

Party insiders equally told Sunday Vanguard that the party’s track record of consistency and transparency in the conduct of its affairs as well as the fact that it currently has no legal entanglement makes it the more attractive.

Opening up

Deputy National Secretary of the party, Nkem Ukandu, explained that ADC was putting its money where its mouth is by opening up to like-minded Nigerians to come together and effect positive change.

He said, “We are open to collaboration with all progressive minded Nigerians, and we have demonstrated this by amending our Constitution to accommodate partners who are equally passionate about national development.”

A leading figure in the coalition movement, who pleaded anonymity for personal reasons, said: “Truth be told, the ADC is a party that is yet to be infiltrated by the ruling APC.

“The party has taken genuine steps to accommodate coalition partners. The National Chairman is willingly stepping down and preparing to open up the leadership structure to accommodate other partners.

“As you must be aware by now, the party has amended its Constitution to allow new members pursue their political aspirations without the usual bottlenecks other parties put in place to lock people out.

“We are also aware that the ruling party is not likely to give INEC the required free hand to register a new party to challenge it. It is easier to adopt an existing platform that is not encumbered to save time and make progress.

“As politicians, we are equally aware of the fact that the ruling party may want to infiltrate our ranks to cause us problems once we agree on a course of action. We are also making plans to mitigate whatever they throw at us.”

Nwosu confirmed his intention to step down from the chairmanship position to allow new hands take over the day to day running of the party’s affairs.

He also noted that the ADC may not have all the answers right now but it sure knows how to ask the right questions and show the direction towards a prosperous future for Nigeria.

However, there is no discounting concerns being raised by some state chapter Chairmen who about the possibility of their losing their positions and influence to new entrants who are likely more financially endowed unless these fears are effectively addressed, it has the potential of putting a spanner in the works.