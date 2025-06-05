ADC launches nationwide state convergence to deepen coalition ahead of 2027 elections

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unveiled plans to launch a nationwide state convergence of coalition partners, as part of efforts to strengthen its grassroots base and deepen integration of its growing political coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The convergence, scheduled to run from May 29 to June 6, 2025, will take place across all 36 state capitals, bringing together political parties, civil society organizations, labor unions, and citizens aligned with the ADC’s vision for a united, inclusive political movement.

Announcing the initiative in Abuja, ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, said the move follows a resolution of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and is backed by the National Working Committee (NWC).

“This is more than a political event; it is a grassroots movement designed to take our vision and rescue agenda directly to the people,” Nwosu stated. “The time has come for Nigerians to own this mission. It is no longer a project centered in Abuja.”

He emphasized that the coalition’s structure is not top-down, but community-driven, with members from the national to ward level expected to take ownership of the party’s direction and activities.

Highlighting ADC’s trademark “handshake” tradition as a symbol of unity and inclusivity, Chief Nwosu urged members to embody the party’s values of openness, compassion, and solidarity.

The convergence will focus on harmonizing leadership and messaging at all levels. Known coalition spokespersons and grassroots mobilizers will play key roles in ensuring the ADC’s agenda is clearly communicated and resonates with communities nationwide.

“We are building a bottom-up communication framework so our message reaches and empowers every Nigerian, regardless of location,” Nwosu explained.

The program also introduces a new resource development model, aimed at mobilizing tools and support from the grassroots to enhance political engagement and civic empowerment.

Party insiders described the initiative as a transformative step toward equitable political participation and citizen-led governance reform.

The final decision to activate the statewide convergence was made during an emergency strategy session at ADC’s Global Campus National Headquarters in Abuja.

In a passionate address during the session, Chief Nwosu underscored the urgency of Nigeria’s challenges, including nepotism, hunger, insecurity, corruption, insurgency, and poor governance, stressing the need for collective national action.

“We are in a national emergency. This cannot be business as usual. We must unite as a coalition of conscience,” he said.

“This movement is bigger than party lines. We must embrace Nigerians from all backgrounds—within and outside the political system.”

Nwosu concluded by asserting ADC’s ambition to present itself as a continental party prepared to redefine leadership, reshape the national narrative, and rebuild Nigeria from the grassroots up.

“It is time the world sees that Nigeria has a party with a continental vision, built on unity, integrity, and purpose.”