ADC coalition stakeholders meet in Awka, adopt John Nwosu as candidate

By Vincent Ujumadu

The national leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and leaders of some other political parties under the aegis of Anambra Coalition Stakeholders Forum convened its first strategic meeting in Awka with key stakeholders across the state in attendance.

The meeting officially adopted the governorship candidate of ADC for the November 8 election, Mr.John Nwosu, as the coalition candidate for the election.

Nwosu, said the historic gathering marked a significant milestone in the party’s renewed commitment to reposition Nigeria for meaningful governance and the delivery of true dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

He said: “The coalition meeting was more than just a convergence of political minds; it was a strategic and deliberate response to the growing outcry for accountable leadership, inclusive development, and a governance model that genuinely reflects the will and welfare of the people.

“At the heart of this new direction is the party’s vision to foster a people-centered democratic culture; one rooted in transparency, equity, economic empowerment, and social justice.

“With the Anambra State gubernatorial election fast approaching, the ADC coalition is set to take a bold stand, leveraging the political opportunity as a litmus test for its ideological and practical commitment to ending bad governance.

“Anambra, a state rich in human capital, entrepreneurial spirit, and cultural heritage, has for years yearned for leadership that prioritizes its people over personal or political interests.

“The ADC-led coalition sees Anambra as the ideal launchpad for a broader national reawakening; a testing ground to prove that governance in Nigeria can be done differently, done better, and done for the people.

“The coalition aims to disrupt the status quo, dismantle anti-people policies, and demonstrate that good governance is not just possible, but achievable when visionary leadership is combined with grassroots mobilization and coalition strength.

According to him, the essence of the coalition meeting went beyond electoral strategy, adding that it was rooted in a shared belief that democracy must begin to work for the ordinary citizen, which entails revamping economic policies that had left the masses impoverished, challenging state actors who perpetuate corruption and impunity, and promoting inclusive governance that listens, learns, and leads with the people in mind.

He said further: “Through the strategic coalition, the ADC is building a platform of unity, resilience, and national purpose, bringing together civil society groups, youth organizations, professional bodies, community leaders, and political allies who are committed to charting a new democratic course.

“The coalition is a clarion call to Nigerians who believe in a better future and are ready to contribute to a transformational political movement.

“As the political momentum builds towards the Anambra election, the ADC is positioning itself not just as a contender for office, but as a catalyst for a democratic rebirth.

“The coalition’s activities will focus on grassroots engagement, policy articulation, and strategic alliance-building that can challenge entrenched interests and inspire a new wave of political participation across the state and the nation.”