Adam Lallana announces retirement from football at 37

Adam Lallana has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37, ending a career that spanned nearly two decades and featured over 300 Premier League appearances across Liverpool, Southampton, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reflecting on his decision, Lallana shared: “As I call time on my playing career, I do so with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and pride. I’m proud of the playing career I’ve had and have no regrets about any of it. I embrace all the highs and all the lows as they’ve shaped me into who I am.”

Lallana joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 for £25 million ($34m) and went on to enjoy the most successful spell of his career at Anfield, winning the Premier League, Champions League, and Club World Cup.

He made 15 appearances during Liverpool’s historic 2019–20 title-winning campaign.

He concluded his career at Southampton, the club where he began, serving as assistant manager during their final Premier League matches last season.

On the international stage, Lallana earned 34 caps for England and was part of the squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

His journey also included back-to-back promotions with Southampton from League One to the Premier League.

“Liverpool, the chance to represent one of the greatest clubs in the world and win some of the biggest prizes in the game, and England, every single cap meant the world to me. Representing my country was the greatest honour,” he said.

With his playing days now behind him, Lallana is setting his sights on a coaching career.

He has already gained experience as an interim assistant at Brighton following Graham Potter’s departure in 2022 and has also worked with England’s under-21s as a coach and mentor.

“To everyone who made the journey so special, the staff at each club and organisation, the managers and coaches, my teammates, and of course the supporters — thank you. I’m excited for whatever the future brings,” Lallana added.