Actress Mo Bewa launches fashion store in grand style

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Omobewaji Oyediji, popularly known as Mo Bewa, added another feather to her cap on Sunday, June 22, 2025, as she officially launched her fashion store in Lekki, Lagos. The new store, located in the same building as her upscale Noctyva Lounge, drew a stylish crowd of industry players, fashion enthusiasts, and celebrity friends.

The event, which doubled as an unveiling of her role as Creative Director of fashion brand Bewa Richards, was marked by glitz, glamour, and luxury. Guests were treated to an evening of fine dining, cocktails, and a first look at the latest fashion pieces in her collection.

In attendance were respected filmmaker Biodun Stephen, actresses Bimbo Thomas and Toyin Alausa, actor Alesh Sanni, Adediwura Adesegha (popularly known as Blarkgold), and actor Babatunde Aderinoye, among others.

Speaking at the event, Mo Bewa expressed her excitement about the milestone. “This is such a defining moment for me.I’m truly excited about launching these brands. Beyond fashion and lifestyle, it’s about adding value to my clientele and helping them express confidence, elegance, and individuality through what they wear.”

The store, described by guests as a fusion of elegance and luxury offers an array of contemporary fashion pieces aimed at the modern African man and woman.

Building on her rising profile as both an entrepreneur and entertainer, Mo Bewa’s latest fashion venture marks a significant move in establishing her as a force within the entertainment landscape.