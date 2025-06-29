ACF mourns Alhaji Aminu Dantata, hails him as a towering statesman

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of elder statesman and prominent business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, describing him as one of Northern Nigeria’s most accomplished and respected sons.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur A. Muhammad-Baba, the ACF said it received the news of the 94-year-old icon’s passing with profound shock. Fondly referred to as “Aminu Dogo” for his imposing stature and influence, Dantata was eulogized as a man of immense contributions to Nigeria’s development.

“Alhaji Aminu Dantata was an accomplished statesman with a long history of achievements that spanned both national and international spheres. He was a business mogul, scholar, philanthropist, public servant, and community leader,” the statement read.

The ACF noted that Dantata’s service to the nation included his role as the pioneer Commissioner for Economic Planning and Development in Kano State (1967–1976), as well as a legislator in the Northern House of Assembly and a member of the 1979 Constitution Drafting Committee.

A direct descendant of the illustrious Alhassan Dantata family, Aminu Dantata inherited a legacy of wealth and philanthropy which he greatly expanded. His business interests and philanthropic activities spanned several sectors, including commerce, construction, education, oil and gas, real estate, mining, and industry — impacting countless lives across Nigeria and beyond.

“He remained faithful to the legacy of the Dantata family through his extensive investments and far-reaching philanthropic contributions,” ACF said.

The Forum also recalled Dantata’s critical role in the establishment of the Arewa Consultative Forum in 2000. “He not only gave moral support but also provided significant financial backing to ensure the Forum was founded on solid ground,” the statement noted. His son, Alhaji Tajudeen A. Dantata, currently serves as ACF’s Financial Secretary.

ACF said it last paid a courtesy visit to the late elder statesman in August 2024, led by its Chairman, Board of Trustees, Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, during which prayers were offered for his good health and long life.

“With his passing, ACF and the entire Arewa region have lost a rare gem and a towering figure,” the statement added. “We pray for the peaceful repose of his soul in Aljanna Firdaus and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the government and people of Kano State, and the nation at large.”