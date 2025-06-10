Accident victims in viral video were treated, discharged same day – FMC Abuja

… Eight Personnel Under Probe for Alleged Negligence

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, has clarified that all accident victims seen in a viral video—allegedly abandoned by hospital staff—were treated and discharged on the same day they were brought to the facility.

The hospital, expressing regret over the negative public perception created by the video, disclosed that eight personnel—comprising four doctors, two nurses, and two attendants—are currently under investigation for alleged negligence. It assured that any staff found guilty of dereliction of duty would be held accountable.

Speaking at a press briefing held on Monday at the hospital premises, Dr. Bioku Muftau, Head of Clinical Services at FMC Abuja, reiterated the hospital’s commitment to high standards of patient care and its zero-tolerance policy on professional misconduct.

According to Dr. Muftau, the patient with a head injury featured in the viral clip was promptly treated, stabilized, and discharged on the same day.

“At least, the patient with the head injury was okay before he left. He was stabilized the same day,” he stated.

Dr. Muftau emphasized that the incident is being thoroughly investigated, following a directive by the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako. He urged the public to remain calm, assuring that the outcome of the investigation will be made public.

“We are aware of the online video that negatively portrays the hospital’s image. As a result, we have set up an investigative committee to look into the events of that day—June 6, 2025. All staff present in the emergency unit that day—nurses, attendants, and doctors—are under review,” he added.

Responding to claims of inadequate staff training, Dr. Muftau maintained that the hospital regularly conducts in-house capacity-building programs.

“Organizational culture and activity-based trainings are routine here. In fact, newly recruited staff will undergo training in the coming weeks,” he noted.

He reaffirmed the hospital’s adherence to the Federal Ministry of Health’s directive that no emergency patient should be turned away, regardless of bed space.

“Even when beds are full, we make room. We don’t reject patients. Recently, we enrolled in the National Emergency Management and Ambulance System, but even before that, we never turned patients away.”

Highlighting the hospital’s commitment to indigent care, he cited recent cases where unconscious or unidentified patients were treated at the hospital’s expense.

“One patient who was stabbed was operated on without identification. The hospital covered the cost. Another unconscious patient was treated and later reunited with family through our social welfare unit. We run a medical indigent fund specifically for such cases,” he explained.

Dr. Muftau also dispelled claims that the hospital was overwhelmed, noting that FMC Abuja is adequately staffed.

“This hospital is not overwhelmed. We have over 100 consultants across specialties. In neurosurgery alone, we have three specialists—more than what most teaching hospitals can boast of. We also have five urologists,” he said.