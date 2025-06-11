Accident claims lives of siblings in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Three children of the same parents who were in the early hours of Wednesday lost their lives in an accident that occurred along the Celica Kukumoda area of the Ife Ibadan express road.

Vanguard gathered that a heavy truck carrying goods lost its brakes and crushed the children

A witness at the scene of the accident observed that the children who lost their lives in the accident were students heading to school.

As of the time of this report, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, have taken the remains of the deceased to a nearby hospital, while officers of the Nigerian police were also at the scene to avert any breakdown of law and order