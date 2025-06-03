Access ARM Pensions records 187% growth in revenue to N28.2bn 

… AUM hits N3.5trn

By Babajide Komolafe

Access ARM Pensions has recorded a 187 per cent growth in revenue to N28.2 billion for the 2024 financial year from N12.3 billion recorded in 2023.

The company also recorded a 164 per cent increase in Pre-tax profit to N15.2 billion, while post-tax profit rose by 184 per cent to N10.9 billion. Assets Under Management (AUM) also climbed to N3.5 trillion.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting in Lagos over the weekend, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access ARM Pensions, Dave Uduanu, said: “Our 2024 performance was the result of a disciplined execution of a post-merger integration plan, deepening our investment capabilities, and leveraging technology to deliver better service at scale as revenue grew to N28.2 billion from N12.3 billion in 2023, and PAT rose to N10.9 billion, a testament to operational synergies and improved efficiency.”

According to Uduanu, the merger between Access Pensions and ARM Pensions created significant efficiencies that have translated into improved financial outcomes. “We planned carefully for this merger, engaging a world-class consulting firm, and preparing a comprehensive post-merger integration plan. Both the management team and the board have executed this plan flawlessly, and the results speak for themselves,” he said.

Uduanu also disclosed that Access ARM Pensions made substantial investments in digital infrastructure and expanded its customer service footprint. “We significantly enhanced our digital capabilities and opened new service centers to better serve our clients being that one of our key commitments during the merger was that no one would be left behind.

Chairman of Access ARM Pensions, Gbenga Oyebode, emphasised the strategic importance of the merger and the board’s focus on long-term value creation.

He said: “Indeed, 2024 was a defining year for us. As a Board, our foremost priority was ensuring that the merger created a stronger, more resilient institution not just on paper, but in culture, governance, and long-term value creation.”