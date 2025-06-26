Aburi Accord: Foreign powers fueled Nigeria’s civil war, Obidigbo replies Gowon

General Yakubu Gowon.

By Luminous Jannamike

Elder statesman and president of the Osisioma Foundation, Dr. Chike Obidigbo, has highlighted the role of foreign powers, particularly Britain and certain corporate interests, in Nigeria’s civil war (1967–1970).

In a statement on Thursday, Obidigbo called on former Head of State, Retired General Yakubu Gowon, to use his remaining years to share the truth about the war and promote national healing.

The statement, issued by the Osisioma Foundation, responded to Gowon’s recent public comments about the failed Aburi Accord and the civil war, which Obidigbo described as inconsistent. He stressed the need for clarity on historical events to help promote national reconciliation.

Obidigbo noted that the collapse of the Aburi Accord, a key peace agreement, was influenced by external forces.

“Though Gowon may not have wanted the war, forces beyond him, particularly British and Fulani interests, compelled him to plunge the country into conflict,” he stated.

He also revealed that Britain and Shell Petroleum had made secret offers to Lt. Colonel Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the then-leader of the Eastern Region, to secede from Nigeria.

“Britain assured Ojukwu that they would talk Nigeria out of any plan to fight Biafra if Ojukwu agreed to secede. They even promised to pay him the huge arrears of royalties from Shell in case of any eventuality,” Obidigbo disclosed.

He stressed the importance of historical accountability, saying, “At his age, Gowon should be telling Nigerians the truth and nothing but the truth about the war. Until he makes these facts known through public confession, his soul may not experience peace.”

Drawing parallels with contemporary global issues, Obidigbo stated, “It is ironic that the same British that caused total genocide and blockade against Biafra are now crying out that Israel is visiting genocide on Palestinians.”

He urged Gowon to document his experiences honestly, following the example of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida, who recently released his autobiography.

“Instead of reopening old wounds, Gowon should use his remaining days to contribute to a truthful historical record that fosters national unity,” Obidigbo advised.

The elder statesman called for national reconciliation, urging leaders to prioritize peace and unity.

“Nigerians need to hear the truth about what transpired so that we can heal and move forward as a nation,” he said.

