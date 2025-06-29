ABSU condemns killing of cyclist near campus

Abia State University, Uturu.

The Management of Abia State University (ABSU) has condemned the gruesome murder of one Mr Osinachi Asonye by unknown gunmen close to its main campus.



This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Umuahia on Sunday by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Chijioke Nwogu.



The institution, however, stated that although the incident occurred outside its premises, the university’s campus remained safe for normal activities.



“The public should note that none of these reported incidents happened inside the university as many false narratives tried to portray, but around the bordering communities,” he said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinachi Asonye, the late individual, is the nephew of the current chairman of the Abia NUJ, Mr Chidi Asonye.

According to the NUJ Chairman, Mr Osinachi Asonye was shot dead on Friday morning in Uturu, Okigwe town, near the university, by armed robbers.

He said that Osinachi was the third son of Mr John Asonye, who died less than a year ago.

Asonye said that the young man operated as a commercial motorcyclist in the University town of Uturu before his ordeal on June 27.

According to the statement,

“Security operatives have begun a manhunt to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of these reprehensible acts,”

Nwogu noted that surveillance of the affected areas, including within and outside the university community, has been implemented.

He urged university students to pursue their academic activities without fear.

“They should equally avoid travelling at night and refrain from activities that may lead to quarrels and fights that no one can predict its consequences.

“The safety of students remains the top priority of the Governor and visitor to the University, Dr Alex Otti, and the Governing Council of ABSU,” the statement said.