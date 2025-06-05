Abraka: Death of Marcus removes shine from killing of four kidnappers

…Students, community folks lament as northerners flee the community

By Jimitota Onoyume

Despite the success recorded by the Police in Abraka on Wednesday with the killing of four suspected kidnappers, there was wailing across Ethiope East local government area, Delta state, that same day when news went round that kidnappers also murdered that one Marcus Samuel Dafe.

Marcus was among those who protested fiercely but peacefully against the incessant cases of kidnapping in the university community two days before he was brutally killed.

His death drowned the celebration that greeted the victory policemen, led by the Divisional Police officer,DPO, Abraka, in collaboration with local vigilantes had over the kidnappers on black Wednesday.

Facebook and other social media platforms were flooded with grieving comments on the death of Marcus in the hands of kidnappers.

Vanguard gathered that Marcus was on his way back from where he had gone to discuss issues around land sales when the kidnappers snatched him. ” All we heard later was that Marcus was dead “, a source in Abraka said.

Community sources confirmed that most northerners in Abraka had fled the town over fear of being attacked.

Meanwhile, the Delta state Police command has confirmed the killing of four suspected kidnappers on Wednesday in Abraka.

The cheering news came barely 48 hours after residents of the community protested against increasing cases of kidnapping in the university community.

According to the police spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, Policemen in collaboration with local vigilantes neutralized the four suspected kidnappers in the area.

The command’s spokesman, Edafe said firearms were also recovered from the dead kidnappers..

His words: ” The Delta State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough following a coordinated intelligence-led joint operation of the Abraka police patrol team and Local hunters and member of Anti-Cult volunteers, which led to the recovery of firearms and death of four suspected kidnappers.

” The joint operation was carried out today being 4/06/2025 at about 0300hrs, following credible intelligence on the activities of suspected kidnappers along the Abraka Rail way axis. During the operation, joint operatives comprising of the Police, hunters, vigilante and anti cult volunteers engage the suspected kidnappers and recovered one AK-47 rifle, along with thirteen rounds of live ammunition. During the gun duel, four of the suspected kidnappers were shot and later gave up the ghost while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“During a preliminary investigation, a recently rescued kidnapped victim identified one of the deceased suspects as a leader of the gang that kidnapped him.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, praised the courage of the police operatives, hunters, vigilante and Anti cult volunteers and admonished them to sustain the tempo.”