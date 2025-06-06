Abia APC dismisses Ibeh Nwoke’s criticism, defends visit to Deputy Speaker

By Nnasom David

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to comments made by Ibeh Nwoke, a former Local Government Chairman of Obingwa, regarding a recent courtesy visit to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

Nwoke had questioned the legitimacy of the South East Forum of Former Local Government Chairmen, Abia State chapter, following their visit to the Deputy Speaker.

In a statement released on Thursday in Umuahia, Comrade Emma Adiele, Media Aide to the Abia APC Chairman, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, described Nwoke’s criticism as misplaced and reaffirmed the party’s support for the visit.

Adiele stated that the visit was aimed at fostering political unity and recognizing the Deputy Speaker’s contributions to national development.

“The forum’s visit was a goodwill gesture and a show of solidarity with Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who has continued to distinguish himself in legislative duties,” he said.

He emphasized that the APC values inclusive engagement and respects the constitutional right to freedom of association.

“Questioning the legitimacy of such a visit reflects a misunderstanding of democratic principles. Former local government chairmen are entitled to gather and engage in constructive political dialogue,” Adiele added.

The party reiterated its commitment to promoting unity within the Southeast and to supporting initiatives that contribute to regional and national development.

Efforts to reach Ibeh Nwoke for a response were unsuccessful as of press time.

The Abia APC reaffirmed its support for Deputy Speaker Kalu and expressed optimism about ongoing collaborations aimed at bringing development to the region.