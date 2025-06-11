Abducted traditional ruler in Kogi regains freedom

The abducted Traditional Ruler of Okoloke Community, Pa Dada Ogunyanda in Yagba West Local Government of Kogi has regained freedom 27 days after being held in kidnapper’s den.

The Chairman of Yagba West Local Government, Mr Tosin Olokun, confirmed the traditional rulers’ release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone call in Lokoja on Wednesday.

Oba Ogunyanda, who is the Obalohun of Okoloke Community, was abducted from his palace by 2:00am on May 15.

Olokun, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sunday Adeyemi, said that the traditional ruler has since rejoined his family and receiving medical attention.