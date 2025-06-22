The Nigeria Police Force

The Police Command in Anambra says the Director of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the state, Mr Daniel Onyishi, who gunmen abducted on June 12, has been rescued.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Awka.

It would be recalled that Onyishi was abducted by unidentified persons along Winner Road, Awka, on June 12.

“He is currently in a safe custody and receiving medical attention,” Ikenga said.

According to him, the police, in collaboration with sister security agencies, especially the high-powered covert operations of the NDLEA, led by the Zone-12 Commander, Mrs Florence Ezeonye, complemented the aggressive rescue efforts.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ikioye Orutugu, had briefed the police high command on the issue.

Ikenga also said that the commissioner had activated the Inspector General of Police’s directive to ensure the perpetrators were brought to book through a manhunt.

