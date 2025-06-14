A legacy of simplicity and grace: Prof. Adamolekun honours Uncle Sam at 90

By Professor Ladipo Adamolekun



“I’m getting back pain these days. Time, man, Time.

If lunch’s not convenient today, then say when I may come and see you tomorrow before your departure.”

— In a letter from Uncle Sam to me, dated January 13, 2020.

Uncle Sam was approaching 85 when he wrote the above letter that demonstrates his consciousness about ageing. His “Time, man, Time” as a comment on his “getting back pain these days” echoes a Yoruba saying: “Orisirisi l’aisan agba” (the elderly are faced with a variety of diseases).

I can confirm that Uncle Sam no longer suffers from back pain but predictably, the nonagenarian is having to cope with his own share of the variety of diseases of the elderly. (However, he amazed my wife, my daughter and me with his dazzling dancing steps when we visited on May 15 to congratulate him on his forthcoming birthday celebration). The transparency revealed in his mention of his back pain is one of Uncle Sam’s distinguishing characteristics. And I would add that he is also TRANSPARENTLY HONEST.

The third sentence in the extract from Uncle Sam’s letter cited at the beginning of this tribute speaks volumes about him as an admirable human being: his humility, his simplicity, and above all, his nurturing of an egbon-aburo relationship. Almost everyone who has worked with or for Uncle Sam, as well as others known to me who have had to relate with him in one context or another, has expressed being impressed by his HUMILITY and SIMPLICITY.

Regarding the nurturing of relationships, I first noticed this in his relationship with the late Akin Fatoyinbo through whom I first met Uncle Sam in flesh in the early 1990s. (We are already in the fourth decade! I had known him earlier through his “Sad Sam” columns in the 1960s and 1970s).

Sometime in mid-2023, Uncle Sam came to my house in Alausa-Ikeja with a bottle of red wine early in the morning of the day following his unavoidable absence when I had gone with one of my sons to his house for a dinner appointment! I would only add that in the ranking of my aburo-egbon relationships – of which I’ve had/still have about one-half dozen – Uncle Sam is close to the top.

My dearest Uncle Sam, as you celebrate your 90th birthday today, I join your family, friends and admirers, near and far, in rejoicing with you on enjoying good health and keeping strong, and in wishing you continued good health, joy and contentment during your remaining years.

Igba odun, odun kan.

Your Aburo,

Ladipo

(Professor Ladipo Adamolekun, Iju, Akure North, Ondo State)