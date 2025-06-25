’94 victorious Super Eagles: FG hands over housing unit to Efan Ekoku

By John Alechenu, Abuja

In fulfillment of a long-standing promise, the Federal Government has officially handed over the allocation letter for a housing unit in Abuja to Efan Ekoku, a member of Nigeria’s victorious 1994 Super Eagles team that won the Africa Cup of Nations.

The letter was received on Ekoku’s behalf by his niece, Lisa Jennifer Nwagbogun, during a brief ceremony held in Abuja.

QS Pemi Temitope, Director and Head of the Department of Public Building and Housing Development, presented the letter on behalf of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa.

Temitope reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to honoring its promises and recognizing the patriotic service of the 1994 Super Eagles squad.

Responding on behalf of Ekoku, Nwagbogun expressed appreciation, saying, “I am deeply grateful to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Housing for fulfilling this long-standing pledge to my uncle.”

The pledge to provide housing for members of the historic team was made in 1994 and eventually approved in 2022 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, nearly three decades later.

The allocation of housing units to the players is being implemented across various states in Nigeria, as part of efforts to recognize and reward their contribution to national pride and sporting history.