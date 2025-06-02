86,000 inmates in Nigerian prisons; 26,000 are children; 70% await trial — Lawyer

…As firm launches foundation to free 1,000 inmates in Nigerian prisons

By Efe Onodjae

Following the recent report on Nigeria’s prison population of 80,672 inmates, the Chief Executive Officer of Moneda, a business finance company, Ejike Egbuagu, has launched the Egbuagu Foundation, aimed at freeing 1,000 wrongfully detained inmates across the country.

The launch, which coincided with Egbuagu’s 40th birthday, took place at Moneda House in Lekki, Lagos State, and was attended by numerous legal professionals who pledged support for the foundation’s vision.

As of April 28, 2025, Nigeria’s prisons are operating at 136.7% capacity, indicating severe overcrowding. The total inmate population includes both convicted individuals and pre-trial detainees.

According to recent statistics from the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and reports from legal advocacy groups, 70% of inmates in Nigerian prisons are awaiting trial, meaning they have been arrested and charged but not convicted. While, about 26,000 children are in prison either born to incarcerated parents or detained under unclear legal circumstances.

Speaking at the launch, Egbuagu explained that the foundation’s initial focus is to improve inmates’ welfare and secure the release of those wrongfully imprisoned.

“Our first foundation, established in 1952, supported African artists by giving them access to global markets. The Egbuagu Foundation, launched today, will focus on providing pro bono legal services to help wrongfully detained Nigerians regain their freedom,” he said.

“A major priority is young inmates, those with creative talents. We want to help them use their skills to earn a living, even while in prison. Our screening will focus on age and the circumstances of their incarceration.”

On collaboration, Egbuagu added: “We plan to work with a team of lawyers, including those offering pro bono services. Several law firms have already committed to supporting us. While some lawyers will work voluntarily, we’ll also cover their expenses and, in some cases, compensate their time. Capital is crucial, and we’re committed to providing that.”

He noted that Nigerians should expect the foundation’s full operations to begin by June 2025.

“Right now, we’re finalizing agreements with our partners, introducing ourselves to the prisons, and identifying target inmates. Many inmates don’t even have files in the system we’ll be creating those files and documenting why they shouldn’t be there. That groundwork will take about 90 days, after which we’ll begin actual interventions and announce the participating law firms.”

Legal practitioner Zikora Okwor-Wewan, also present at the launch, expressed excitement about the initiative: I have already been working with inmates awaiting trial and those falsely imprisoned. When the foundation reached out, I was happy to partner with them. Helping to free 1,000 people is the kind of work I want to do.”

He reiterated the grim statistics: “Nigeria has around 80,000 inmates, and about 70% of them are still awaiting trial. There are also around 26,000 children in prison either arrested or born to incarcerated parents. Some don’t have birth certificates or legal documentation. Many are just stuck in the system.”