85th birthday: Jolayemi a national asset to industrial growth — Tinubu, govs, others

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, weekend, described the Chairman, Daily Need Industries Limited, Chief Oyin Jolayemi, as a national asset whose contributions to industrial growth and youth empowerment have helped shape Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Tinubu spoke at the 85th birthday reception of the industrialist held at Harbour Point, Victoria Island in Lagos.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Salako, hailed Jolayemi for his “service to the nation, for creating opportunities for the youth, and for remaining a beacon of excellence in industry.”

He noted that by providing jobs for the nation’s teeming youths in his various business ventures, Jolayemi was “aiding the administration’s Renewed Hope vision.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his Ogun Statc counterpart, Dapo Abiodun; Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi and several dignitaries also joined in celebrating the renowned industrialist as he marked his 85th birthday.

In a tribute, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Jolayemi had become synonymous with enterprise and generosity, adding that at 85, he remained a source of wisdom and inspiration to all who knew his story.

In his message, Governor Abiodun highlighted the celebrant’s entrepreneurial impact and his contributions to nation-building, describing him as a role model who embodies the values of hard work, resilience, and compassion.

On his part, Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Alabi, praised the celebrant for his integrity, humility, and service to humanity.

One of the highlights of the occasion was the unveiling of Chief Jolayemi’s autobiography, titled, ‘The Triumph of Virtues,’ chronicling his life journey, achievements, and guiding principles.

Other dignitaries present at the event included wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwi-Olu; Chairman, Eleganza Group, Chief Rasak Okoya and his wife, Mrs Shade Okoya; former Supreme Court Justice and former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Justice George Oguntade; Chairman of Doyin Group of Companies, Prince Samuel Adedoyin; the publisher, Guardian Newspaper Limited, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru; Senator Florence Ita-Giwa; former Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo and top executives from various sectors.