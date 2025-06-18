72 lawyers shortlisted for SAN rank as LPPC calls for public review

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, has shortlisted 72 lawyers for elevation to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs.

The Committee, in a notice that was signed by its Secretary, Mr. Kabir Akanbi, disclosed that whereas 57 of the applicants were drawn from the advocate category, 15 of them fell under the academic category.

It urged the public to comment on the integrity, reputation and competence of the applicants.

“Every complaint must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to by the author before a superior court of record in Nigeria or before a Notary Public and must be in twenty (20) copies, which must be received.

“Twenty (20) copies of such comments or complaints must be received at the office of the secretary, Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, not later than 4.00 pm on Monday, 14th July, 2025, or by email to: [email protected]. Or [email protected]

“For the avoidance of doubt, the publication of the names of the shortlisted applicants is not an indication of their success in the process,” the LPPC added.

The shortlisted applicants who were listed in order of their seniority at the Bar are Theophilus Esan Kolawole, Fedude Zimughan, Ernest Chik Wendu Ikeji, Victor Esiri Akpoguma, Leslie Akujuobi Njemanze, Akintola Wilson Adewale, Preye Agedah, Omamuzo Erebe, Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, Olumide Ekisola, George Ejie Ukaegbu, Oromena Justice Ajakpovi, Tairu Adebayo, Bawaakhimie Osali Ibrahim, Suleh Umar and Emeka Akabogu.

Others are Godwin Sunday Ogboji, Godwin Aimuagbonrie Idiagbonya, Adeolu Olusegun Salako, Adetunji Oso, Achinike Godwin William-Wobodo, Shuaib Agbarere Mustapha, Adizua Chu-chu Okoroafor, Olanrewaju Tasleem Akinsola, Amaechi Fidelis Iteshi, Adakole Edwin Inegedu, Oyinkansola Badejo-Okunsanya, David Ogenyi Ogebe, Aminu Sani Gadanya, Oluseun Awonuga Adentyi, Ikechukwu Raphael Uwanna, Ayode, Joseph Ademola, Kelechi Nwaiwu, Lawal Garba Hudu, Ibim Simeon Dokubo and Luka Abubakar Haruna Musa.

As well as Shakeer Adedayo Oshodi, Oluwole Tolulope Jimi-bada, Mubarak Tijani Adekilekun, Chinyere Ekene Moneme, Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, Kingsley Tochukwuudeh, Augustine Enenche Audu, Ali Dussah Zubairu, Adeyemi Adebambo Pitan, Habeeb Abdulrahman Oredola, Abdulakeem Labi-Lawal, Victor Agunzi, Nkwegu Luke Ogbagaegwu, Bidemi Ifedunni Ademola-Bello, Temilolu Femi Adamolekun, Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude, Adedayo Gbolahan Adesina, Usman Yusufzaiyanu, Taiwo Azeez Hassan, Mustapha Olayinka Ajenifuja and Rye Olufemi Olabunmi Oyewole.

Those under the academic category are Prof. John Alewo Agbonika, Prof. Osy Ezechukwunyere Nwebo, Prof. Nlerum Sunday Okogbule, Prof. Najeem Adeyemi Ijaiya, Prof. Nnamdi Onyeka Obiaraeri, Prof. Akkaarren Samuel Shaakaa, Prof. Nathaniel Ahagbue Inegbedion, Prof. Collins Obioma Chijioke, Prof. Violet Aigbokhaevbo, Prof. Meshak Nnama Umenweke, Prof. Augustine Robert Agom, Prof. Osaretin George Izevbuwa, Prof. Chimajosephat Ubanyionwu, Prof. Ibrahim Abdulqadir Abikan and Prof. Ominiye Bukola Akinola.