61 killed in fresh herdsmen attacks, communal crisis in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

MAKURDI — It was a bloody weekend in Benue State as over 61 people lost their lives in separate incidents involving suspected armed herdsmen attacks and a communal crisis across three local government areas.

At least 46 people were reportedly killed in coordinated attacks by armed herdsmen in Apa and Gwer West Local Government Areas (LGAs), while another 15 persons lost their lives in a communal clash between residents of Mbakine and Ojumole communities in Gwer East LGA, where over 200 houses were razed.

According to eyewitnesses, the crisis in Apa LGA began around 2 p.m. on Sunday when armed herders invaded Ijaha Ibele Ochekwu village, killing two residents and injuring several others.

“After the initial attack, residents fled, believing the worst was over. But around 5 p.m., the herders launched a full-scale assault on Edikwu Ankpali community,” an eyewitness said.

“They shot and killed defenseless people, including women and children, who were running for their lives. The attack was completely unprovoked. As of now, 28 bodies have been recovered, and many others are receiving treatment in hospitals.”

In a separate but similarly deadly incident, herdsmen reportedly invaded Tse Antswam community in Naka, headquarters of Gwer West LGA, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, shooting indiscriminately.

The area, home to many Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), was thrown into chaos. The attack, which lasted for about two hours, claimed over 18 lives, left many others seriously injured, and several residents unaccounted for.

Chairman of the Gwer West Traditional Council, Chief Daniel Abomtse, confirmed the incident, saying,

“Eighteen corpses have been recovered so far. Some victims were so badly butchered that their survival is uncertain. Many people fled into the bush or jumped into wells to escape.”

He also noted that the attacked community is located directly opposite a military checkpoint along the Naka-Makurdi road, raising serious security concerns.

In Gwer East LGA, a communal crisis between the Mbakine and Ojumole communities turned deadly over the weekend. The violence reportedly began with a minor disagreement between two youths at a local market on Friday and escalated on Saturday into a full-blown conflict.

An eyewitness reported that 15 people were killed, including women and children, while over 200 houses were completely razed in Ojumole.

The conflict involved the Igede and Tiv speaking communities, who had reportedly coexisted peacefully for over a century.

Igede youth leader, Andyson Egbodo, expressed shock at the scale of the destruction:

“This incident is truly shocking. The people of Akpacha Council Ward, an Igede-speaking area, have lived peacefully with their Tiv neighbors for over 100 years. What started as a simple disagreement escalated into devastating violence. Entire communities have been wiped out.”

He commended the swift response of the Gwer East Local Government Chairman, state and federal lawmakers, and local stakeholders who have convened a peace meeting in Aliade, the LGA headquarters, to seek resolution.

Confirming the attacks, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Benue State Command, DSP Udeme Edet, stated:

“Tactical teams have been deployed and are already on ground. We are on top of the situation. I will provide further updates as more accurate information becomes available.”