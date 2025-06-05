5Stars Premier League 2025: 32 teams set for kickoff in Lagos, Abuja

By Adeola Badru

LAGOS — The 2025 edition of the 5Stars Premier League, themed “The Big 7”, is set to kick off on June 28 in Abuja and Lagos, with 32 teams ready to battle for supremacy across the Capital and Federal Territory divisions.

Now in its seventh season, the 5Stars Premier League continues to grow as a leading grassroots football development platform dedicated to nurturing talent and promoting the sport at the community level.

The official draw for the new season was held at the prestigious Capitol Bar in Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, attracting football administrators, players, scouts, coaches, and fans.

This year’s edition welcomes several debutant teams, such as Samba Boys, Bojman FC, Tough Arena FC, Wazobia FC, One Touch FC, and Spretnaz FC, all of whom aim to make a bold statement against established sides.

Beyond the draw, the event also featured developmental seminars on key off-pitch subjects, including branding, scouting, financial literacy, and mental health—highlighting the holistic approach the league adopts toward player growth.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth Development, Mr. Ayodele Olawande, represented by his Senior Technical Adviser, Dr. Obinna Ebinrim, applauded the league’s organisers and reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering Nigerian youths through sports.

He cited Nigerian international Victor Osimhen’s rise to stardom as a testament to the power of resilience and determination in sports.

Amamchi Rochas, owner of Capital FC and a league partner, encouraged young players to remain focused and disciplined, while Misau Dikko, Chief Operating Officer of 5Stars, announced that the season would feature two major zones—Lagos and Abuja—with their respective winners meeting in a grand finale.

In a goodwill message, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Adeyinka Adeboye, represented by Fashola Olakunle, emphasized the importance of grassroots sports development and the urgent need to invest in modern facilities and coaching education.

The ceremony also featured award presentations for the standout performers of the 2024 season, recognizing excellence in categories such as Best Player, Top Striker, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach.

The 2025 season will officially kick off with a highly anticipated opening match between Samba FC and Tribelike FC. Teams will compete fiercely for the championship title and a grand prize of ₦3 million.