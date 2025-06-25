583 suspects arrested in Adamawa as NDLEA seizes 4 tonnes of illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confiscated four tonnes of various illicit drugs between June 2024 and June 2025 in Adamawa.



Mr Aliyu Abubakar, the state’s NDLEA Commander, stated this at a news conference on Wednesday as part of activities to mark the 2025 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Yola.



” The sum of N1,213,875 was forfeited to the Federal Government from proceeds of crime, and deposited in the Treasury Single Account (TSA)”, Abubakar said.



The commandant said that 583 drug-related offenders were arrested within the period under review.

He said the command also secured convictions of 225 drug offenders sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.



Abubakar also said that the command rehabilitated and treated over 53 drug dependents, comprising 51 males and two females.



The commander further said that the agency had initiated a program named Prevention Ambassadors to train 1,000 secondary school teachers and others to join its fight against drug abuse.



” This is done through the establishment of drug prevention desks across all secondary schools in the State”, he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the celebration is” The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, and the overlying call is “Break the Cycle”.



Abubakar said, “this year’s theme is a reaffirmation to the Agency’s commitment to combat the global scourge of drug abuse, illicit trafficking and their devastating links to making prevention not just a health imperative but a national security priority.”

Vanguard News