56-year-old farmer in Edo killed over N900,000 sold pineapples

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A 56-year-old farmer in Edo State, Henry Oyagbomwan, has been reportedly killed and buried in a shallow grave by five of his farm workers.

He was said to have been killed after he reportedly sold pineapple worth N900,000 at his farm in Igueze village, Ovia Northeast local government area of Edo State, and police sources said the five workers collected the money from the pineapple sales, killed their employer and fled to different locations.

It was gathered that after killing the victim, the workers called the family and demanded a ransom of N60m, but the family insisted on talking to their patriarch before making payment.

The workers were said to have then demanded N300,000 and cut off all communication after collecting the money.

Following reports to the police, men of the anti-kidnapping squad reportedly went after the kidnappers and tracked one of them to Akwa Ibom State, where they arrested one of the suspects, Bassey Uyong Umeh in a creek.

It was gathered that Umeh revealed that the victim had been killed and took police operatives to where the victim was buried.

Son of the deceased, Festus, said the cell phones of other suspects have been switched off.

Edo Police spokesman, Moses Yamu, said the investigation will continue for other fleeing suspects to be arrested.